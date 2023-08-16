Technology

TweetDeck's transition to premium service finally begins

Written by Athik Saleh August 16, 2023 | 10:19 am 1 min read

TweetDeck (X Pro) is becoming a part of X Premium

TweetDeck, now rebranded as X Pro, is officially transitioning to a paid service under the X Premium subscription. Some users have reported encountering a sales page for X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue) when accessing X Pro. X (erstwhile Twitter) initially announced the change on July 3. X Pro's transition to a subscriber-only feature was scheduled to happen in 30 days.

Some people have not encountered the change

Not everyone has experienced X Pro's shift to a paid feature. However, it is expected to happen soon. Since becoming an official product of X, TweetDeck has lost some of its third-party features but has continued to be popular among power users. The decision to make it a paid service under X Premium marks a significant shift for the platform.

X Premium aims to entice users with X Pro

Under Elon Musk's ownership, X aims to enhance the appeal of X Premium by offering multiple features, including longer posts, formatting options, and ad revenue sharing. The company hopes that providing access to X Pro will make the blue checkmark subscription more attractive. TweetDeck has been popular among people who use X daily for their jobs.