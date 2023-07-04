Technology

New TweetDeck will soon become part of Twitter Blue subscription

Written by Athik Saleh July 04, 2023 | 05:33 pm 2 min read

The new TweetDeck will be a premium feature after 30 days (Photo credit: Twitter)

Twitter has started rolling out the new version of TweetDeck, the application that lets users monitor multiple accounts. The company has taken this step to deal with various issues TweetDeck has been experiencing lately. The updated version of TweetDeck has been in preview for about two years. To add to Twitterati's misery, the new version will soon be part of Twitter Blue subscription.

Why does this story matter?

The last few days have been painful for Twitter users. The company introduced new limits to viewing tweets last week. Many attributed TweetDeck's issues to the rate limits. The app is an important tool for professional and power users of Twitter, who use it for building their brands, promoting their work, and reporting. That's why Twitter jumped into action.

Users reported various issues with TweetDeck

TweetDeck users faced several issues after Elon Musk announced the new limits to viewing tweets. Many saw a blank interface instead of the one usually filled with tweets. Users also reported issues with notifications, mentions, likes, and lists failing to load. Twitter denied that the problems were related to rate limits. They attributed it to the removal of legacy APIs in old TweetDeck.

Twitter assures a straightforward transition to new TweetDeck

According to Twitter's support account, the new TweetDeck can be accessed by selecting 'Try the new TweetDeck' from tweetdeck.twitter.com. The company said the transition will be straightforward, with saved searches, lists, and columns carrying over to the new version. The updated version also includes support for composer, Spaces, video docking, and more. However, Teams functionality is not available yet.

New TweetDeck will become a premium feature after 30 days

TweetDeck will stop being a free service soon. Only users who have a Twitter Blue subscription will be able to access the service. The company said users must be verified in 30 days to access the updated version.

Users are wary of the new TweetDeck

Every TweetDeck user will be moved to the new version of TweetDeck. Users are, however, wary of the updated version. For instance, it does not support monitoring multiple accounts in the same interface. A Twitter employee said the company is working on the feature. Even if the new TweetDeck is better, are users happy about it being a paid feature? We'll find out soon.