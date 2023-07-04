Technology

iQOO launches Nothing Phone (2) rival at Rs. 35,000

Written by Akash Pandey July 04, 2023 | 02:33 pm 3 min read

The iQOO Neo7 Pro comes in Fearless Flame (Orange) and Dark Storm (Blue) colors (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO has introduced its latest smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed the iQOO Neo7 Pro. The 'flagship-killer' sits in the upper mid-range segment, with a base price of Rs. 34,999. As for the highlights, it has a 120Hz AMOLED screen, an optically-stabilized 50MP Samsung GN5 primary camera, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and 120W fast-charging. The smartphone is currently up for pre-bookings.

iQOO continues to use the same design philosophy. However, the brand has consistently upgraded the spec sheet for its mid-range Neo series. The iQOO Neo7 Pro succeeds the standard model, the iQOO Neo 7. The latest iQOO handset looks like a solid pick in the sub-Rs. 40,000 segment, taking on the OnePlus 11R and the upcoming Nothing Phone (2).

The iQOO Neo7 Pro features a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. At the back, it has a rectangular camera module, similar to the Neo 7. The device sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E5 AMOLED screen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,500-nits peak brightness. It also boasts a 1,200Hz instant response rate for gaming.

The iQOO Neo7 Pro is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) Samsung GN5 primary sensor, paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and an LED flash. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.45) camera.

The iQOO Neo7 Pro uses a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a dedicated 'Gaming Chip,' up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It boots Android 13 with Funtouch OS 13. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 120W Type-C fast-charging. It has a 4,013mm² of VC cooling area. For crisp haptics, it houses an X-axis linear motor.

The iQOO Neo7 Pro offers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and Infrared connectivity. It packs twin stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio. The device features Extended RAM 3.0 technology, which virtually expands RAM by an additional 8GB.

The iQOO Neo7 Pro costs Rs. 34,999 for its 8GB/128GB version. The upper-end 12GB/256GB model is priced at Rs. 37,999. The device can be pre-booked against a deposit of Rs. 1,000. Its open sale will begin on July 15. An early-bird discount of Rs. 1,000 is also valid till July 18. iQOO is giving Rs. 2,000 off on HDFC/ICICI Bank transactions, till July 31.