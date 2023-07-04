Technology

Nothing Phone (2) design, Glyph features revealed ahead of launch

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 04, 2023 | 01:58 pm 2 min read

Nothing Phone (2) debuts on July 11 (Photo credit: MKBHD)

Nothing is all set for the launch of its much-awaited smartphone, the Phone (2), on July 11. Ahead of the official reveal, popular YouTuber MKBHD has given us the first look at the device, showcasing its design and features. Nothing Phone (2) sports an improved "Glyph" interface compared to the former model and features customizable LED lights.

The handset packs 33 LEDs on the back

The Phone (2) has an updated Glyph interface with 33 LEDs compared to 12 LED zones on the Phone (1). The lights can be modulated to reflect the notifications received from different apps. Using this feature, users also can make the LED lights stay lit up corresponding to a particular app's notification until the user checks the alerts.

The smartphone lets users create their own ringtones

That's not all. Users can create their own ringtones and customize the LED lights present at the rear of the smartphone accordingly. Nothing Phone (2) retains the white LED lights like its predecessor.

Phone (2) could get a taller 6.7-inch display

As revealed by MKBHD, the Phone (2) has a top-centered punch-hole with slim bezels, rounded corners, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The front and rear are expected to get Corning's Gorilla Glass protection. The teasers specify that the new smartphone will have a 0.15-inch bigger screen compared to Phone (1), meaning the Phone (2) could get a 120Hz, 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

The device will likely have a 50MP primary snapper

Nothing Phone (2) retains the dual-lens configuration we saw on the Phone (1). However, the hardware details are unclear as of now. As per reports, the handset could be equipped with a 50MP (OIS) main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. Up front, it could offer a 32MP selfie camera. The device will offer Raw HDR support and will shoot 4K videos at 60fps.

Nothing's next-gen smartphone will pack a 4,700mAh battery

Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. The device could offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It will boot Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0. Under the hood, the handset will pack a bigger 4,700mAh battery, an upgrade from the 4,500mAh seen on Nothing (1). It will support both wired and wireless charging.

Nothing Phone (2): Pricing and availability

Nothing Phone (2) will launch in India on July 11 at 8:30pm. The handset is likely to be priced at around Rs. 40,000. It is currently available for pre-orders via Flipkart.