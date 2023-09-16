Apple to bring console games to iPads, Macs

Written by Akash Pandey September 16, 2023 | 10:08 pm 2 min read

Upcoming Macs and iPads should be console gaming-ready (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple is collaborating with developers to bring console games from the iPhone 15 Pro to iPads and Macs. In an interview with IGN, Apple's Senior Director of GPU Software, Jeremy Sandmel, and VP of Platform Architecture, Tim Millet, highlighted the advanced gaming capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro. When asked if the games would run on Apple silicon-based iPads and Macs, Millet responded, "The developers are going to work with us to do it."

iPhone 15 Pro models bear advanced gaming capabilities

The iPhone 15 Pro series offers high-end gaming thanks to the powerful A17 Pro chip with hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The chipset's new GPU and MetalFX's upscaling technology allow games to run at high frame rates and upscale to various optimal resolutions based on the external display's capability. This ensures a smooth and visually stunning gaming experience for users in titles like Resident Evil 4 and Assassin's Creed: Mirage.

DisplayPort capabilities pave way for large-screen gaming

The iPhone 15 Pro's DisplayPort capabilities allow users to output video at up to 4K/60Hz natively to DisplayPort-supported external displays or smart TVs using a supported USB-C to DisplayPort cable. This feature enables iPhone 15 Pro owners to enjoy console games on larger screens.

Apple readying seamless gaming ecosystem

Apple might be planning to bring the hardware advancements of the A17 Pro chip to the M3 chipset-powered MacBooks, Mac Studio, iPads, and more. The upcoming devices will be compatible with console games from the iPhone 15 Pro, further solidifying the unification of graphics and gaming architecture across Apple's product lineup. This development will create a seamless gaming ecosystem for Apple users, enabling them to play high-end games on a wider range of smart devices.

