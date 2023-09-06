Temporary relief for iMessage and Bing from DMA regulations

Written by Rishabh Raj September 06, 2023 | 06:41 pm 2 min read

The aim of the DMA is to regulate and promote fair competition among tech companies

Tech giants Apple and Microsoft have managed to stave off the immediate impact of the European Union's (EU) stringent Digital Markets Act (DMA) on two of their prominent services, iMessage and Bing, respectively. The European Commission has opened four market investigations into Bing, Edge, Microsoft Advertising, and iMessage to determine if they should be designated as "core platform services" under DMA.

The DMA's regulatory framework

The DMA, a part of the EU's comprehensive approach to reigning in the power of tech biggies, introduces a set of robust obligations for large technology companies. One such requirement dictates that messaging services like iMessage must offer interoperability to other firms if they are considered significant players in the market. Similarly, Bing would be compelled to share specific data upon request and provide users with alternatives to its search engine if officially designated.

Apple and Microsoft's resistance

Apple and Microsoft have not taken the prospect of the DMA regulations lightly. They have contested the EU's assertion that iMessage and Bing meet the criteria for coverage under the DMA, arguing that these services lack the widespread popularity in Europe to warrant such measures. However, the European Commission maintains that these services indeed satisfy the required thresholds.

Apple and Microsoft's responses

Apple expressed apprehensions about the DMA, citing privacy and security concerns. The company said its foremost objective is to find ways to address these concerns while ensuring the delivery of top-notch products and services to its European customer base. On the other hand, Microsoft has shown a more receptive stance, welcoming the European Commission's investigation and acknowledging its role as a gatekeeper under the DMA.

The path ahead

The European Commission has projected that its investigations will conclude within a maximum timeframe of five months. Following these inquiries, if the Commission determines that iMessage and Bing should be subjected to DMA regulations, the services will be expected to comply by August 2024. This delay provides some breathing room for Apple and Microsoft to assess the potential ramifications of the DMA and adapt their services accordingly.

