Sony WF-1000XM5 v/s Apple AirPods Pro (2nd-gen): Which is better

Written by Akash Pandey July 25, 2023 | 06:24 pm 3 min read

Both WF-1000XM5 and AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) offer volume controls

Sony has announced WF-1000XM5 as its latest flagship noise-cancelling earbuds. In comparison to the WF-1000XM4, the new earbuds offer improved in-ear comfort, ANC performance, and battery backup. They compete head-to-head with Apple's AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) in the premium TWS earphones segment. Here's a quick comparison between the two rivals to find out which one offers better value.

Sony's earbuds offer foam-based ear tips

The WF-1000XM5 has a slightly revamped look than its predecessor but follows Sony's traditional design philosophy with a round-shaped in-ear design and large surface area for controls. It comes in Silver and Black colors. The AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) has a dangling stem with touch and pinch controls. It comes in White shade. Sony's earbuds have memory foam ear-tips as opposed to silicone on AirPods.

Both earbuds are IPX4 water resistant

Both WF-1000XM5 and AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) are IPX4 rated, meaning they can endure water splashes. Apple earbuds also get an IPX4 rating for the charging-cum-carry case. The WF-1000XM5 accepts taps for play/pause and changing volume as well as tracks. In contrast, on AirPods Pro (2nd-gen), you pinch the stems to change track or modes, and swipe up/down for volume.

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds pack dual processors

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are powered by Sony's newly-developed V2 processor and an HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e. The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) houses an H2 chipset. Both of them offer a six-microphone array. On Sony's earbuds, you can enable Speak-to-Chat and Adaptive Sound Control. Somewhat similar features such as Conversation Awareness and Adaptive Audio are coming to AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) later this year.

Both earbuds offer spatial audio with head tracking

The WF-1000XM5 and AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) offer personalized spatial audio with head tracking. While Sony prefers calling it "360 Reality Audio," in Apple's language, it's just "Spatial Audio." They also support pass-through mode. Both feature ANC and block out ambient noise. However, the WF-1000XM5's memory foam tips can block more noise, as compared to the silicone tips on the AirPods Pro (2nd-gen).

The audio wearables support lossless audio

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are equipped with Sony's specially designed Dynamic Driver X for wide frequency reproduction and detailed vocals. The Sony earbuds support high-resolution audio streaming (LDAC) and their DSEE Extreme algorithm upscales compressed digital music in real-time. The AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) houses a high-excursion Apple audio driver with a high dynamic range amplifier. It doesn't support lossless audio codes.

WF-1000XM5 provides up to eight hours of listening time

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds provide up to eight hours of listening time per charge. A quick charge of three minutes adds up to 60 minutes of playback. In contrast, the AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) offers 5.5 hours of music streaming. Both support wireless charging for their cases.