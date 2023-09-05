Meta, LG working together to ready Apple Vision Pro rival

Technology

Meta, LG working together to ready Apple Vision Pro rival

Written by Rishabh Raj September 05, 2023 | 05:22 pm 2 min read

LG will play a significant role in the production of this future headset (Photo credit: Meta)

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta is said to be collaborating with LG to develop a new mixed reality headset, according to Maeil Business Newspaper. The high-end device, expected to debut in 2025, will be a successor to Meta's Quest Pro VR headset and is rumored to be called "Meta Quest 4 Pro." It may carry a price tag of around $2,000 (nearly Rs. 1.66 lakh).

LG to produce Meta's Quest 4 Pro components

According to the report, LG will play a significant role in the production of this headset. This collaboration will see LG Display providing display components, while LG Energy and LG Innotek will supply batteries and other critical components. This move signals Meta's determination to stay competitive in the growing mixed reality market.

Affordable low-end Quest headset coming in 2024

Apart from the anticipated Meta Quest 4 Pro, Meta has more surprises up its sleeve for the mixed reality market. The company is reportedly planning to introduce a low-end Quest headset in 2024, catering to a broader audience with a price tag of under $200 (nearly Rs. 16,600). This move follows the success of the Oculus Quest 2, which was launched in 2020 and currently retails for $299.99 (nearly Rs. 25,000).

Meta's Quest 4 Pro to rival Apple's Vision Pro

Meta's upcoming Quest Pro virtual reality headset will directly compete with Apple's Vision Pro. Apple unveiled its Vision Pro headset at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. The Apple Vision Pro is set to hit the US market in 2024 with a price tag of $3,499 (nearly Rs. 2.9 lakh). It boasts impressive features such as high-resolution micro-OLED displays, Apple's M2 chipset, and a bunch of cameras and sensors.

Meta has a history of tech collaborations

Meta has a history of collaborating with various consumer electronics companies to bring its headsets to the market. The Oculus Go, a standalone VR headset, was a joint venture between Meta and Xiaomi. The Oculus Rift S, known for its PC-based VR experience, was both manufactured and co-designed in partnership with Lenovo.

Share this timeline