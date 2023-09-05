Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz is now live: Check prizes, how to participate

Technology

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz is now live: Check prizes, how to participate

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 05, 2023 | 04:57 pm 2 min read

Participants will receive a certificate and cash prizes up to Rs. 1 lakh will be awarded to top performers (Photo credit: ISRO)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz, a quiz competition to celebrate the success of the lunar mission and India's space exploration journey. All citizens are encouraged to participate in the quiz, which is now live and accessible through the MyGov portal. Participants will receive a certificate and cash prizes up to Rs. 1 lakh will be awarded to top performers.

How to participate in the MahaQuiz?

First, individuals must create an account on the MyGov portal and provide all the required details on the profile page. Users will have to enter a valid Indian mobile number or email ID to receive a One Time Password (OTP) for validation. The quiz will start once the participant hits the 'Submit' button after entering the OTP. The quiz comprises 10 questions which have to be answered within 300 seconds and there's no negative marking.

Check out the cash prizes for the quiz winners

The top performer will receive a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh, followed by Rs. 75,000 for the second-best performer, and Rs. 50,000 for the third-best performer. The next 100 best performers will receive consolation prizes of Rs. 2,000 each, and the next 200 best performers will receive consolation prizes of Rs. 1,000 each. You can sign up for the quiz here: https://isroquiz.mygov.in/.

Here's how to download the participation certificate

The quiz will be generated from the question bank through an automated process. After finishing the quiz, users will receive an SMS or email within 24 hours guiding them to download the participation certificate. Take note, duplicate entries are not allowed. In case that happens, the first attempt will be evaluated. Ensure to enter the correct details on the profile page. An updated profile will be used for further communication. Those with incomplete profiles are not eligible to become winners.

Share this timeline