Chandrayaan-3's lander module successfully separates from the propulsion module
August 17, 2023 | 01:42 pm 1 min read
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has just provided a big update on Chandrayaan-3. The lander module (LM) has successfully separated from the propulsion module (PM), said ISRO. The next operation, which is aimed to lower the orbit of the LM, is scheduled for tomorrow around 4pm IST. The mission is planned to land on the Moon on August 23.
Deboost maneuvers have been planned for the lander module tomorrow
