Technology

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO to perform deboost maneuver on Vikram lander today

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 18, 2023 | 02:50 pm 2 min read

The lander module successfully disengaged from the propulsion module yesterday

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is making steady progress toward its target destination, the Moon. The mission has completed several orbital maneuvers since its launch on July 14. Today, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has scheduled a critical deboosting maneuver for the mission's Vikram lander. This process entails slowing down the lander to position it in an orbit with a perilune (closest point to the Moon) of 30km and an apolune (farthest point from the Moon) of 100km.

Lunar landing is scheduled for August 23

Named in honor of Indian space program pioneer Vikram Sarabhai, the Vikram lander successfully separated from the propulsion module yesterday. The propulsion module will continue its journey in the current orbit. Meanwhile, the lander will undergo a series of maneuvers to position it for landing on the Moon, which is scheduled for August 23. The most crucial aspect will be decelerating the lander's velocity to its final landing position.

The mission's estimated cost is around Rs. 615 crore

Chandrayaan-3's primary objectives are to achieve a safe and soft landing on the Moon, roving, and performing in-situ scientific experiments. If successful, India will join an elite group of nations, including the US, Russia, and China, as the fourth country to accomplish a soft lunar landing. Initially slated for launch in 2021, Chandrayaan-3 faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Development for the mission is said to have started in 2020 and its estimated cost is around Rs. 615 crore.