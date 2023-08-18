Technology

Google Messages to get satellite-based emergency SOS feature

Written by Athik Saleh August 18, 2023 | 02:24 pm 2 min read

Google Messages will soon get satellite emergency SOS capability

Google is preparing to add support for emergency SOS messages through satellite connectivity on Messages. Recent discoveries within the app reveal placeholder elements for this service. Google intends to incorporate the feature directly into its messaging app, rather than creating a separate one. Android 14 will allow smartphones to connect with satellites directly, but compatibility will hinge on a device's modem hardware. It is speculated that the Pixel 7 and newer models may get the feature.

Satellite communication APIs are currently hidden

The upcoming feature was spotted by X user Neïl Rahmouni. He shared a screenshot of the feature. According to Android expert Mishaal Rahman, the satellite communication APIs are marked "hidden." Therefore, third-party apps cannot access them at the moment. He added that there will be a "demo mode" for satellite services. It is expected to support SOS messages and location sharing.

SOS via satellite on iPhones has saved many lives

The incorporation of emergency SOS via satellite into Google Messages is a logical step for Google. Similar connectivity on iPhones has helped save multiple lives, especially during the Maui wildfire. The feature doesn't come as a surprise, as Google has already announced its intent to enable satellite support. As Android 14 rolls out in the coming weeks, users should check their device's compatibility with satellite connectivity features.