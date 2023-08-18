Technology

Samsung's Fold5, Flip5 foldable smartphones now available in India

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 18, 2023 | 01:57 pm 2 min read

Both foldable smartphones run on Android 13

Samsung unveiled its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, in India last month. These devices are now available for purchase. They come in a variety of color options and storage capacities. The price of Fold5 begins from Rs. 1,54,999, while the clamshell-styled Flip5 is more affordable starting at Rs. 99,999. Customers can get these smartphones from Samsung's official e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorized retail stores across the country.

Flip5 is available in four colors

Samsung's Fold5 costs Rs. 1,54,999, Rs. 1,64,999, and Rs. 1,84,999 for its 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB variants, respectively. It comes in Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black colors. The Flip5 carries a price tag of Rs. 99,999 and Rs. 1,09,999 for the 8GB/256GB and 8GB RAM/512GB variants, respectively. It is available in Cream, Lavender, Graphite, and Mint shades.

Check out the discount offers

Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 7,000 on the Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, respectively. Customers can also avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 8,000 on purchases made using HDFC bank credit cards on both Flipkart and Amazon. In addition, buyers can avail no-cost EMI and exchange offers on their smartphone purchases as well.

Take a look at the highlights of Fold5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 has a book-like design. It has a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED (1812x2176 pixels) main screen and a 6.2-inch (904x2316 pixels) cover display, both with a 120Hz refresh rate The phone packs a triple rear camera module comprising 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto snappers. It also gets a 10MP camera on the cover screen and a 4MP under-display lens on the inside. The handset is fueled by a 4,400mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging.

Here are the key specs of Flip5

The Flip5 sports a clamshell-like form factor. It has a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The handset gets a dual rear camera configuration including 12MP primary and 12MP ultra-wide sensors. It has a 10MP selfie shooter and packs a 3,700mAh battery. The Flip5 and Fold5 smartphones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.