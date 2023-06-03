Technology

HONOR MagicBook X14 (2023) is now cheaper on Amazon

MagicBook X14 come with a built-in E-Book mode (Photo credit: HONOR)

HONOR's MagicBook X14 (2023), one of the best laptops in the mid-budget category, is now being sold on Amazon with alluring discounts. The device features an all-metal body, a built-in fingerprint scanner, Windows 11, and up to 12 hours of battery with 65W fast-charging support. Also, its lightweight form factor makes it easy to carry. Check out the deal here.

HONOR may have ended its smartphone business in India, but the brand still launches other consumer electronics products with no qualms.

The MagicBook X14 (2023) is one of the most recent offerings from the corporation.

If you're seeking a practical laptop with stylish looks, a sturdy body, portability, and industry-leading performance, go for the MagicBook X14. It is a no-brainer deal with Amazon's offer.

The MagicBook X14 (2023) sports a conventional design, with an aluminum chassis, slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, a power button-embedded fingerprint sensor, and a 720p webcam. The laptop packs a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Anti-glare IPS-level LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB, 88% screen-to-body ratio, and TUV Rheinland's Flicker-Free and Low Blue Light certifications. It is 16.5mm thick and weighs 1.4kg.

For I/O, the MagicBook X14 (2023) includes two Type-A slots, a Type-C port, an HDMI socket, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. It houses Hi-Res certified stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience.

MagicBook X14 (2023) is powered by a 12th-generation Intel ‎Core i5-12450H processor, paired with Intel's UHD graphics, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 (Home, 64-bit), drawing fuel from a 60Wh battery that supports 65W fast-charging. It delivers up to 12 hours of usage per charge. A fan and heat pipe are onboard for thermal checks.

The MagicBook X14 (2023) bears a price tag of Rs. 74,999. However, it is retailing for Rs. 51,990. Additionally, Amazon is offering Rs. 4,000 instant discount on EMI transactions via HDFC Bank credit cards. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 13,600 discount in exchange for an old device. This makes the deal even worth considering.