Threads makes 'Following' feed more useful with repost feature

Written by Athik Saleh August 18, 2023 | 01:28 pm 2 min read

Threads has lost millions of daily active users since its inception (Photo credit: Meta)

Threads, the Instagram-based microblogging platform, has introduced a new 'Reposts' tab on user profiles. This addition allows users to view all their reposted content in one convenient location, uncluttering the main profile feed and leaving it solely for original posts by the author. Furthermore, the 'Following' feed now includes reposts, significantly enhancing its usability. Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the features via a post on Threads.

Threads added the repost feature based on feedback

Mosseri said Meta added the repost feature to the Following feed based on users' feedback. The company has been open to feedback on Threads's features since the beginning. Threads users can find an erstwhile retweet-like button under posts on the platform. When you click that, you can choose between Repost or Quote. The feature was one of the most demanded by users.

Threads will get a web client soon

The new Reposts tab, however, is different from X. The feature's utility can only be understood later. The new features are still rolling out to users. It needs to be seen whether the new features can bring back millions of daily active users that left the app. They probably aren't enough. However, a few of the new features in the pipeline may bring some of them back. This includes improved search and a web client.