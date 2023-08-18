Technology

Zero Shadow Day: Bengaluru to experience fascinating celestial event today

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 18, 2023 | 12:25 pm 2 min read

The event will happen at 12:24pm

Today, Bengaluru will experience an interesting celestial event, called 'Zero Shadow Day.' This is the second time the city is experiencing the event this year, having seen one previously on April 25. Zero Shadow Day event occurs twice a year for locations between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, within the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn regions. During this phenomenon, the Sun reaches its peak elevation, causing objects and individuals to cast virtually no shadows.

Understanding the science behind the event

On a Zero Shadow Day, as the Sun reaches its peak, it results in a significant reduction in shadow length, making them nearly invisible. For Bengaluru, the Sun will be positioned directly overhead at 12:24pm today, according to astronomer Alok Mandavgane. During this event, people and any vertical objects including poles, will not cast a shadow on the ground.

Sun's declination aligns with observer's latitude and hence no shadows

"The Sun is almost never exactly overhead at noon, but usually transits a bit lower in altitude, a bit to the north or a bit to the south," as per the Astronomical Society of India. For people living between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees latitude, the Sun's declination aligns with the observer's latitude twice, once during Uttarayan (Northern Solstice) and once during Dakshinayan (Southern Solstice). On these days, the Sun lies overhead at noon and doesn't cast a shadow.