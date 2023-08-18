Technology

Jack Dorsey's Instagram handle is up for grabs: Here's why

Written by Athik Saleh August 18, 2023 | 10:58 am 2 min read

Jack Dorsey stopped posting on Instagram since 2012

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter (now X), has deleted his Instagram account. This has made the sought-after @jack handle up for grabs. Dorsey shared the news on the decentralized social media platform Nostr, mentioning that he had not used the account since Instagram's acquisition by Facebook (now Meta) in 2012. The coveted handle could potentially be worth thousands of dollars on the secondary market.

Dorsey stopped using Instagram after its sale to Meta

Dorsey said he was one of the first 10 users of the platform. He was also an initial angel investor in the company. Kevin Systrom, one of the co-founders of Instagram, was an intern at Odeo, a company that ultimately led to the creation of Twitter. Although Twitter attempted to acquire Instagram, the offer was turned down. Dorsey ceased using the app after discovering its sale to Meta, feeling hurt that Systrom did not inform him personally.

Dorsey expressed curiosity about the '@jack' handle's future

Dorsey and Systrom were friends as well. His last post was an empty San Francisco bus, posted on the morning he found about Instagram's sale. His decision to delete the account comes amid Instagram challenging X with its own microblogging platform called Threads. Dorsey remains active on other social media platforms, including Bluesky and Nostr. In his announcement, Dorsey expressed curiosity about the future of the @jack handle.