You can now send HD photos on WhatsApp: Here's how

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 18, 2023 | 10:41 am 2 min read

The feature is available on Android, iOS and web

WhatsApp is introducing an exciting new feature that allows users to share high-definition (HD) photos on the app. Users can send photos either in standard or HD quality. The HD photo upgrade is designed to preserve high-resolution images while maintaining fast and reliable sharing. The feature is currently rolling out and will be made available to more users in the coming days. The company has mentioned it will soon bring support for sharing HD videos as well.

How to send HD photos on WhatsApp?

To access the new feature, users must update their app to the latest version. Once updated, they will find an "HD" button at the top of the photo-sharing screen within the app. Tapping this button brings up a pop-up menu, allowing users to select between two photo-quality options: standard (1600x1052 pixels) and HD (4096x2692 pixels). Recipients will see an HD label in the bottom-left corner of the photo, indicating that a higher-quality image has been shared.

The feature is currently being rolled out

By default, the photos sent will be in the standard quality. In case of low connectivity, users can select on a photo-by-photo basis, whether they wish to keep the default quality or upgrade to high resolution. WhatsApp's new feature is available on Android, iOS, and web platforms. The feature is gradually being rolled out, meaning you will receive the feature in the coming days if you haven't already.

The app has been bringing in upgrades frequently

As is always the case, all photos shared through WhatsApp are protected by end-to-end encryption, ensuring user privacy. The addition of HD photo support and the upcoming support for HD videos demonstrate the platform's commitment to providing a high-quality messaging experience for its users worldwide. With these improvements, WhatsApp aims to stay ahead of the competition and cater to the evolving needs of its global user base.