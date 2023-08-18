Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX: Check today's codes and rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 18, 2023 | 09:49 am 2 min read

The redeem codes are generated on a daily basis (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a battle royale game that was released in September 2021. Every day, the developers of the game generate redeem codes that provide free access to a wide range of useful items like weapons, costumes, and protective gear to help players during combat. The game recently rolled out the OB41 update, bringing new features and in-game items. Among these additions are two exclusive outfits that players can obtain as top rewards for the September Booyah Pass.

The Booyah Pass is released every month for players

The Booyah Pass, which is released every month, provides players with an opportunity to acquire exclusive rewards. For that, players must upgrade the pass and complete the missions. Although official details have not been released yet, it is rumored that Suzy will be introduced as a new character, along with other exciting items including loot crates and bundles. The Booyah Pass Premium version will cost 499 diamonds and the Premium Plus is priced at 999 diamonds.

The redeem codes provide free access to additional rewards

In addition to the Booyah Pass rewards, players can also obtain free items in Free Fire MAX by using redeem codes. Here is the list of codes for today. FECM-CPSB-N9CU, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. FFIC-DCTS-L5FT, FFPL-UED9-3XRT, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, 8F3O-ZKNT-LWBZ, V44Z-75YY-7CBS.

Here's how to redeem the codes

To redeem the codes for today, players must visit the game's official rewards redemption website. Players are required to log in using their registered Facebook, Apple ID, Google, X, Huawei ID, or VK account. After entering a redeem code into the text box and clicking confirm, the rewards will be delivered to the in-game mail section within 24 hours if successfully redeemed.