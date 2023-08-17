Technology

How this start-up's mixed-reality headset aims to upskill India

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 17, 2023 | 06:22 pm 2 min read

The new heatsets are available for purchase via the official website

AjnaLens, an Indian start-up focused on mixed-reality, has released two innovative headsets, namely AjnaXR PRO and AjnaXR SE. The limited-run AjnaXR Pro is priced at Rs. 1,15,499 while AjnaXR SE carries a price tag of Rs. 84,999. Both devices are available for purchase via the company's official website. AnjaLens, which was founded in 2014, is aiming to transform workforce training in India through the use of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies.

The company's courses offer hands-on training

AjnaLens's platform, AjnaVidya, offers an SDK that enables developers and creators to design captivating virtual experiences without the need for coding expertise. There are courses on offer that provide hands-on learning experiences through AR and VR. The company also provides industry partner certificates upon course completion. AjnaLens claims to be the first XR hardware OEM to manufacture augmented reality glasses in India. It also offers haptics-based VR courses for soldiers to train in real-time conditions.

AjnaLens has successfully trained 10,000 students

AjnaLens has already digitized approximately 150 ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) in Karnataka. The company claims to have designed the courses in collaboration with companies seeking a skilled workforce. To date, AjnaLens has successfully trained 10,000 students and aims to reach 50,000 by the end of the year. AjnaLens has also forged partnerships with major Indian companies such as Tata Group, Vedanta, Mahindra, L&T, and the country's defense sector.

Mixed-reality headset provides real-world like experiences

"We have a mixed-reality headset which is a mix of AR and VR. It does eye tracking and time and space tracking as well with haptic gloves, rather than just a controller," said Abhishek Tomar, co-founder and CTO of AjnaLens, to Digit. "When you are touching or interacting in the virtual world through the XR headset, you can interact exactly as you would in the real world."

AjnaXR PRO and AjnaXR SE offer 2.1-inch displays

Talking about the company's latest releases, the AjnaXR PRO gets dual 2.1-inch 72Hz LCDs with 2280x4560 resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm XR 2 + Gen 1 chip and boasts 256GB storage. The built-in 5,500mAh battery is good for three hours of usage. The AjnaXR SE comes with dual 2.1 inch 90Hz displays having 1600x3200 resolution. The battery and processor remain the same as the PRO model.