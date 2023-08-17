Technology

Microsoft to allows users uninstall more Windows 11 bloatware

Written by Athik Saleh August 17, 2023 | 05:49 pm 2 min read

Windows 11 Insiders users can uninstall multiple 'inbox' apps (Photo credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is currently testing a new Windows 11 build that offers users the ability to uninstall several built-in apps. Users will be able to uninstall apps including Camera, Cortana, Photos, People, and Remote Desktop clients. This initiative aims to reduce the operating system's bloat by giving users the option to remove unwanted preinstalled "inbox apps." The company has started testing the Windows 11 Insider Preview 25931 with Canary Channel testers.

Microsoft has been progressively allowing users to uninstall apps

The option to uninstall the Camera app has been available in Windows 11 test builds since March and the ability to remove Cortana was introduced earlier this month. Microsoft has been progressively allowing users to uninstall more inbox apps, with the majority now available for removal. However, those who are not part of the Windows Insider program will have to wait for these options to become available.

Next Windows 11 update may include uninstallation options

Microsoft is planning to release its next major Windows 11 update in September, which may include additional app uninstallation options. This update is expected to grant non-Insider users the ability to remove Camera, Cortana, Photos, People, and Remote Desktop apps. By allowing the removal of these built-in apps, Microsoft aims to create a less cluttered and more user-friendly Windows experience.