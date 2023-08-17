Technology

OPPO Find N3 Flip: Know expected launch date and specifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 17, 2023 | 05:31 pm 2 min read

The handset could be equipped with a 50MP main camera. Representative image

We already know OPPO will launch its Find N3 Flip model on August 29, according to tipster Max Jambor. Earlier leaks have hinted at its design and features, giving us a fair idea about the upcoming handset. The clamshell foldable smartphone has also been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications. The Find N3 Flip will get a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and will boot Android 13. Here's more on its expected specifications.

The handset could get a 50MP main camera

Leaks suggest that the Find N3 Flip will have a new camera module with three sensors, including a 50MP main camera. The other lenses are expected to be ultra-wide and telephoto. The phone will likely feature a 6.8-inch Full-HD+(1080x2520 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The cover display will measure 3.26-inch—similar to the Find N2 Flip, which was announced in China last December and arrived in India in March this year.

The handset will house a bigger battery than N2 Flip

The OPPO Find N3 Flip is expected to come with a 4,800mAh battery and support 67W fast charging, compared to its predecessor's 4,300mAh battery. The handset is expected to debut alongside the book-style foldable phone, OPPO Find N3, which may offer 100W wired charging and wireless charging. The launch date for both smartphones is tipped to be August 29. Other products including Pad Air 2 and Watch 5 series could also be unveiled at the event.