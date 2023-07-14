Technology

How OnePlus's first-ever foldable phone will fare against Samsung's Fold5

Written by Akash Pandey July 14, 2023 | 04:17 pm 3 min read

The OnePlus Open will include three speakers (Photo credit: OnLeaks and Smartprix)

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its maiden foldable phone. According to tipster Max Jambor, the device will debut on August 29 and it will be monikered 'OnePlus Open.' Since this will be an international release, the handset will go against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5. Here's how OnePlus Open may challenge Samsung's dominance in the fast-growing foldable devices segment.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 will have IPX8 water proofing

The OnePlus Open and Fold5 will have an inward folding design, a top-centered punch-hole cut-out on the cover, and a side-facing fingerprint sensor. Inside, the OnePlus model will have a left-aligned cut-out as opposed to Fold5's all-screen look achieved by adopting an under-display camera. Both will bear an aluminum casing, along with Corning's Gorilla Glass protection. The Fold5 will have IPX8 rating as well.

Both devices will sport 120Hz displays, inside and out

The OnePlus Open may sport a 7.8-inch or 8.0-inch QHD+ AMOLED main display, complemented by a 6.3-inch or 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED outer screen, both featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Fold5 may offer a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED main screen and a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED outer panel. Again, both displays will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus phone will boast a periscope camera

The OnePlus Open may include a 48MP (OIS) main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 64MP (OIS) periscope snapper. The Fold5 is expected to incorporate 50MP (OIS) main, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP (OIS) telephoto cameras. The OnePlus model could get 32MP and 20MP cameras on the outer and inner screens, respectively. The Fold5 will offer a 12MP external camera and a 4MP under-display camera on the inside.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power the devices

The OnePlus Open and Galaxy Z Fold5 will use Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with up to 16GB RAM and a minimum of 256GB storage. They'll boot Android 13, with OxygenOS Fold and One UI custom skins, respectively. The OnePlus model may pack a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast-charging. The Fold5 will likely house a 4,400mAh battery, with 45W wired and 25W wireless charging.

How much will the foldable phones cost?

As per the leaked European pricing, the Fold5 will start at €1,899 (roughly Rs. 1.72 lakh) for its base configuration. The OnePlus Open is expected to be more reasonably priced compared to its Samsung counterpart. The Galaxy Z Fold5 will be announced on July 26 at the Samsung Unpacked event. The OnePlus Open is tipped to debut on August 29.

Should you wait for OnePlus Open?

If you are planning to get a flagship foldable phone, the OnePlus Open is worth waiting for. Samsung is a reigning champion and excels at UI experience for foldables. However, the brand has not been innovative in its approach, at least of late. Compared to Fold5, the OnePlus offering will be more feature-loaded with a better zoom lens, faster charging, and a cheaper price-tag.