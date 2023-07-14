Technology

Nothing Phone (2) v/s Google Pixel 7: Which is better

Written by Akash Pandey July 14, 2023 | 07:57 pm 3 min read

The Phone (2) supports USB 2.0, as opposed to Pixel 7 with faster, USB 3.2 format

The Nothing Phone (2) has been officially launched in India. Under Rs. 50,000, it competes head-to-head with Google's Android flagship, the Pixel 7. The Phone (2) comes with several upgrades over its predecessor, but in contrast to the Pixel 7, it bears a different approach to design, hardware, and software experience. Here we compare the two to find which one is better.

The Pixel 7 has IP68 protection

The Phone (2) has a transparent back with segmented, customizable LED strips The Pixel 7's camera bar is made up of metal

The Phone (2) and Pixel 7 sport a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an aluminum frame, and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner. The Pixel 7 is more compact (155.6mmx73.2mmx8.7mm) as opposed to the Phone (2) which measures 162.1mmx76.4mmx8.6mm. The former is marginally lighter (197g v/s 201.2g) as well. The Google-made smartphone also has better ingress protection (IP68 v/s IP54).

The Phone (2) supports LTPO technology

The Phone (2) features a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LTPO OLED screen. In contrast, Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ OLED display. The Nothing device supports a better refresh rate (1-120Hz v/s 90Hz) and higher peak brightness (1,600-nits v/s 1,400-nits). HDR and Always-on functionality are common to both. The Pixel 7 uses stronger Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back.

Both phones have an optically stabilized main camera

The Phone (2) has a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) Sony IMX890 main sensor and 50MP (ƒ/2.2) 114-degree Samsung JN1 ultra-wide snapper. The Pixel 7 packs a 50MP (f/1.85, OIS) Samsung GN1 primary sensor and 12MP (ƒ/2.2) 114-degree Sony IMX386 ultra-wide snapper. For selfies, the Phone (2) features a 32MP (f/2.45) Sony IMX615 sensor, as opposed to Pixel 7's 10.8MP (f/2.2) Samsung 3J1 sensor.

The devices boot Android 13

The Phone (2) is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, while the Pixel 7 has a Tensor G2 SoC on board. The devices ship with Android 13 but Phone (2) runs Nothing OS 2.0 custom skin. The Phone (2) has a bigger battery (4,700mAh v/s 4,355mAh) with faster wired charging (45W v/s 20W). Both support wireless charging and wireless power sharing.

Price and availability

The Phone (2) comes in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations which cost Rs. 44,999, Rs. 49,999, and Rs. 54,999, respectively. It will be available starting July 21 via Flipkart. Buyers can avail Rs. 3,000 off using eligible bank cards. The Pixel 7 is currently retailing at Rs. 47,999—the lowest retail price since launch. In addition, buyers get up to Rs. 4,000 bank offers.

Which one should you consider?

The Phone (2) packs a superior display, a better chipset, more RAM and storage, and a larger battery pack with faster charging. The Pixel 7 benefits from a slew of Pixel-exclusive features, better camera performance, IP68 protection, and faster software updates. Get Phone (2) if you don't mind the quirky design and UI, else settle for Pixel 7 for a pure Android experience.