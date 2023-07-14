Technology

OnePlus is developing smart fingertip wearable: How it will work

Written by Akash Pandey July 14, 2023 | 07:44 pm 2 min read

The positioning sleeve will be flexible enough to comfortably fit in fingers of various sizes (Photo credit: Pigtou)

OnePlus is developing a new form of wearable gadget. As per Pigtou, the BBK-owned electronics brand is working on a smart fingertip wearable. The device will detect and capture the motion of your finger and transmit control signals to paired smartphones/devices in the vicinity. This way, you will be able to perform several operations on your connected devices by simply moving your fingertips.

Why does this story matter?

Nowadays, technology companies have been putting a lot of effort into developing products that can enthrall customers. We have witnessed the launch of Apple's groundbreaking innovation, the Vision Pro, which lets users interact with visuals by simply performing gestures. OnePlus has patented a somewhat similar concept, but this one requires the users to wear a finger device.

The fingertip wearable will pack a processor

The OnePlus fingertip wearable might bring a new level of convenience and interaction. Going by the design, it'll be a flexible sleeve with a thrust member, extended to your nail and gently pushed against it to detect finger movements. Onboard, the positioning sleeve will have advanced technology and essential components like a circuit board, a processor, a power supply source, and a Wi-Fi module.

Here's how you'll be able to perform tasks

When you are wearing the device, its thrust member will instruct the inertial measurement module to precisely capture the motion of your finger. The tracked information will be sent to the processor, which will then generate control signals. These signals will be transmitted by the onboard Wi-Fi module to a paired smartphone/smart glass, and the gesture will be performed on that particular device.

It will work with a range of communication devices

The fingertip wearable will be capable of detecting a wide range of movements. As per Pigtou, the tiny piece of technology will be able to detect slow and deliberate actions as well as rapid responses. It will be compatible with a host of communication technologies such as Infrared, Bluetooth, Radio Frequency, and Wi-Fi. This will ensure seamless connectivity with various devices.

It should enhance the way we interact with digital gadgets

The fingertip wearable will be a "user-friendly and adaptable" solution. It is said to revolutionize the way we interact with our daily gadgets. It may introduce a new, more practical method of data input, ultimately enhancing our digital experiences.