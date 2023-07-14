Technology

Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra's sale starts at midnight via Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey July 14, 2023 | 06:01 pm 3 min read

The RAZR 40 Ultra packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

The Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra will be available for purchase in India starting July 15 at 12:00am. Priced at Rs, 89,999, the flip-style foldable phone offers high refresh rate displays, Qualcomm's flagship chipset, an optically-stabilized main camera, Dolby-tuned dual speakers, and long-lasting battery life. The handset has impressive specifications. However, should you consider it now, given Samsung Flip5's launch is around the corner?

Let's look at the highlights of the device

The RAZR 40 Ultra sports an edge-to-edge cover screen, which also wraps around the camera modules. The device offers IP52 splash resistance. It is housed within an aluminum frame and the cover screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. Dimensions-wise, the folding phone is 6.99mm thin and weighs 184.5g. It comes in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta color variants.

The handset boasts a 165Hz pOLED main screen

The RAZR 40 Ultra packs a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) 10-bit LTPO pOLED foldable screen, supporting 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 413ppi pixel density, 1,400-nits maximum brightness, and 120% DCI-P3 color gamut. On the outside, the device has a 3.6-inch-inch (1056x1066 pixels) HDR10+ certified 10-bit pOLED screen, with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1,100-nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

It has a 12MP (OIS) primary camera

The RAZR 40 Ultra offers a 12MP (f/1.5, OIS) primary snapper and a 13MP (f/2.2) 108-degree ultra-wide shooter. On the front, the handset features a 32MP (f/2.4) camera. The device is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps via the front and back cameras.

A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is at the helm

The RAZR 40 Ultra is backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset is powered by Android 13 out of the box. Under the hood, there's a 3,800mAh battery, supporting 30W wired and 5W wireless charging. Connectivity duties on the 5G phone are handled by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Price and availability

The RAZR 40 Ultra is priced at Rs. 89,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB variant. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 7,000 instant discount on the device via ICICI Bank credit cards. The handset will be available via Amazon as well as Reliance Digital.

Should you consider the RAZR 40 Ultra?

The RAZR 40 Ultra is a sleek and elegant-looking device with the largest-ever cover screen on any flip-style foldable phone. In addition, the device bears an industry-leading refresh rate, capable cameras, solid hardware, a clean UI, and support for both wired and wireless charging. If you have the budget, go for the RAZR 40 Ultra, otherwise pick the more affordable RAZR 40.