iPhone 14 at Rs. 39,293: Math behind Amazon's deal

Written by Akash Pandey May 02, 2023, 03:15 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 14 was launched starting at Rs. 79,900

Amazon's Great Summer Sale will go live on Thursday (May 4). Now, two days ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant has revealed its deal on the iPhone 14 to attract potential buyers. The phone will be up for grabs at Rs. 39,293. This seems like a no-brainer deal. But is it? Here is the math behind the deal.

Why does this story matter?

During sale days, we come across price reduction announcements, limited-time offers, and exchange deals, among others.

While some perks are genuinely good, others are just marketing ploys to gain customers. Some deals do seem promising on paper, but closer inspection reveals that they aren't.

One such deal is this Amazon iPhone 14 offer, where the company is giving benefits that aren't really worth considering.

Here's price breakdown of deal

On Amazon India, the iPhone 14 bears a price tag of Rs. 79,900. During the sale, it will retail for Rs. 66,999, but buyers can get it for as low as Rs. 39,293. How? The lowest-ever price includes Rs. 2,331 Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card cashback, Rs. 375 ICICI Bank/Kotak Bank discount, Rs. 20,000 exchange offer, and Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay rewards.

It is hard to get good exchange value

Reality behind the Amazon Pay rewards

You need to have an Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card for the cashback and to get the maximum exchange discount, you'll have to sell a premium handset. For instance, even last year's iPhone 13 won't get you Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus. Moreover, you'll receive Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay rewards as cashback coupons that will be redeemable only on the purchase of seven additional products/services.

iPhone 14: Should you consider buying it?

The iPhone 14 is a worthy upgrade if you are coming from an iPhone 11 or older model. However, consider buying the phone during the sale only if you are getting the best discount. Don't get swayed by on-paper price drops. Instead, check the ground-level reality by going through the stated bank offers, exchange offers, cashback coupons, rewards, and other conditions.

Let's look at device's highlights

The iPhone 14 has a notch housing a selfie camera and Face ID sensors. It sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 1,200-nit brightness. At the back, it includes 12MP (OIS) primary and 12MP ultra-wide cameras. Up front, it has a 12MP camera. Powered by an A15 Bionic chip, it offers 6GB RAM and a 3,279mAh battery with wired/wireless charging support.