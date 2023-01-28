Technology

Lenovo introduces its 13w Yoga Gen 2 convertible laptop

Lenovo introduces its 13w Yoga Gen 2 convertible laptop

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 28, 2023, 06:07 pm 2 min read

The Yoga 13w Gen 2 offers optional 4G LTE for connectivity

Lenovo has introduced the 13w Yoga Gen 2, a refreshed version of the existing 13w Yoga model. The laptop offers an IPS touchscreen with Gorilla Glass protection, up to 16GB of RAM, AMD Ryzen 7000 series R7 processors, and a 51Wh battery with 65W fast charging. The brand is yet to announce the pricing for the laptop, which will be available starting Q1 itself.

Why does this story matter?

At the FETC conference in New Orleans, Lenovo unveiled new education-focused hardware and software products.

The list of launches there includes a range of Windows 11 and ChromeOS-powered laptops, that are designed to encourage hybrid learning.

The 13w Yoga Gen 2 is one on the list and comes with improved performance over its predecessor, 13w Yoga. It is targeted at educational sectors worldwide.

The laptop offers a Full-HD webcam

The Yoga 13w Gen 2 offers a 2-in-1 convertible design. It gets a MIL-STD-810-rated build quality. The laptop sports slim bezels, a backlit keyboard, a power button-embedded fingerprint scanner, and a 5MP (1080p) camera with a privacy shutter and IR scanning. It sports a 13.0-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen, with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 300 nits of brightness, Gorilla Glass protection, and stylus pen support.

It offers an HDMI 2.0 port

For I/O, the Yoga 13w Gen 2 includes two Type-A ports, two Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop is equipped with a Dolby Audio-powered dual speaker setup.

The device offers 12.4 hours of usage per charge

The Yoga 13w Gen 2 houses up to AMD Ryzen 7000 series R7 CPUs, paired with integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics, up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop offers up to Windows 11 Pro. It gets a 51Wh battery with up to 12.4 hours of battery backup. It has support for 65W fast charging.

Lenovo Yoga 13w Gen 2: Pricing and availability

Lenovo is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the Yoga 13w Gen 2 convertible laptop. The premium device should make its way to our shores very soon.