Samsung Wallet becomes more useful in India: Check latest features

Written by Akash Pandey July 24, 2023 | 05:42 pm 2 min read

Samsung Wallet lets you store over 2,000 IDs

Samsung has merged and enhanced the existing features of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass into the Samsung Wallet. With a tap of a button, Galaxy smartphone users can now access essential Digital IDs, along with a range of features including Tap and Pay, UPI payments, FASTag account management, and more. Here's what you can do with Samsung Wallet in India.

You can store over 2,000 IDs/documents

Samsung Wallet lets you store over 2,000 IDs/documents, in addition to your Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Driving License, and Vehicle Registration Certificate. Users can also store their Co-WIN vaccination certificates, along with other proof of identity and travel documents, usually needed when traveling by air. All these documents are kept conveniently and securely on the user's phone. Samsung itself doesn't store any information.

Quick access to apps/services using saved passwords/biometrics

Samsung Wallet houses Samsung Pass, which gives users quick access to apps and services using saved passwords or biometric authentication. It lets you check your FASTag account, save flight boarding passes, and book and check train status, among other things. Tickets or boarding passes can be added by scanning the QR or barcode, or by importing the image or PDF to Samsung Wallet.

Bill payments and more on the go

Samsung Wallet lets consumers enjoy seamless payments with just a swipe or tap using their Galaxy smartphone. Individuals can access facilities such as Tap and Pay, UPI payments, FASTag recharge, gift cards, coupons, and much more.

Data is kept in an isolated environment

Samsung Wallet safeguards your data in a secure environment, protected from potential threats including hacking. It employs several security techniques including tokenization to secure the personal/financial information of users. Additionally, the defense-grade security platform, Samsung Knox, continuously guards users' mobile devices against malware. In case you have lost your device, you can use SmartFind Things and remotely disable your Samsung Wallet.

Get the latest update via Galaxy Store

Samsung is rolling out new features and improvements via the latest update, which can be found in the Galaxy Store. The firmware can be downloaded manually or automatically, depending on the user's choice.