Google Bard now supports precise location: How to use it

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 02, 2023, 06:01 pm 2 min read

Support for precise location has been introduced through the June update (Photo credit: Google)

Google Bard now offers support for precise locations to help users get "more relevant responses" in the search results. With the latest update, the AI tool aims to improve the search experience and provide users with specific information about their neighborhoods, empowering them to make better decisions. To get better results, individuals need to grant the necessary location permission within their browser/device settings.

Why does this story matter?

Google is constantly updating Bard, in an effort to compete with popular chatbots like ChatGPT.

The company's latest update aims to generate more pertinent responses out of Bard.

Users can now give Bard access to their device's precise location. This will help the generative AI tool offer more relevant responses about the nearby restaurants and other landmarks in their locality.

Bard requires some permissions to offer search results

Google Bard now offers "more relevant responses" tailored to a user's immediate surroundings. It asks users to grant the required location permission within their browser or device settings. The AI tool picks up the location from a user's IP address and Home and Work addresses associated with their Google Account, in order to deliver personalized and location-specific search results.

How does it work?

When you open Bard, a prompt reading "Bard is more relevant with location," is displayed with an option - "Use Precise location." If you accidentally dismiss the initial prompt to update location, visit the bottom-left corner below the light/dark theme button, and click on "Update location." Bard notes your current city and gives you personalized results.

Enable light/dark themes as per your requirement

The latest update to Google Bard also includes several user interface enhancements. Users can now enable the light or dark theme using the button located in the bottom-left corner of the Bard interface.

Bard received support for images a while ago

Google recently pushed a series of updates to improve the overall user experience on Bard. Just a week ago, Bard received support for images, allowing users to get visual responses in addition to text-based information. Additionally, at I/O 2023, Google announced a variety of features and previews, demonstrating its dedication to ongoing innovation and development in the field of generative AI.