Technology

ChatGPT for Android: How the app will handle your data

Written by Akash Pandey July 24, 2023 | 02:37 pm 3 min read

ChatGPT for Android will rollout in the coming weeks

ChatGPT for Android is almost here. Its rollout is expected to commence in India in the coming weeks. Ahead of the release, OpenAI is accepting "pre-orders" for the AI chatbot via Google Play Store. Individuals with sign-ups will receive a notification when the app goes live. For tailored interactions with the chatbot, the developer will also collect your data. Here's how it'll be processed.

First, you need to enable a range of permissions

ChatGPT will ask for several permissions on your Android smartphone, post-installation. For voice inputs, it will need access to your device's microphone. Also, it can view network connections, have complete network access, control vibration, prevent the device from sleeping, or obtain a Google Play license check. These permissions can be disabled from your device settings. However, updates to the app may automatically enable them.

It will collect several pieces of information

ChatGPT may collect and share several kinds of data in order to offer tailored responses. Data practices are likely to vary based on your app version. In general, it may obtain your location details, personal info, messages, app activity, and app performance. The developer is also providing a way for users to request that their data be deleted on the server side.

What about data safety?

The AI chatbot will follow several security practices, as per the Play Store listing. The app won't share user data with other organizations. Additionally, all the data will be encrypted in transit, meaning it will be transferred over a secure connection.

What are the use cases of ChatGPT's Android app?

With OpenAI's latest advancement, users can have one-on-one conversations with the AI chatbot on their Android smartphone. ChatGPT for Android will offer instant answers, tailored advice, creative inspiration, and a host of learning opportunities. Most of the features accessible on the web will be made available on the Android app too. You will also be allowed to sync your conversations and preferences across devices.

ChatGPT was recently introduced for iOS users

ChatGPT was introduced for iOS two months ago. Its appearance and functionality on Android will be more or less similar. Even though the AI chatbot is already accessible via the web interface, the dedicated mobile app has proven to be more compelling to users. For reference, iOS users downloaded it half a million times in the first week of its release.

The chatbot may offer in-app purchases on Android

The Android version of ChatGPT is expected to be free for users. However, it will definitely offer in-app purchases. The pre-order page is currently live on the Google Play Store and users can register to get the app installed automatically once it is released.