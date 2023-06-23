Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for June 23: Unlock in-game rewards

Written by Akash Pandey June 23, 2023 | 10:04 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was released in 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX﻿﻿ has drawn the attention of Android mobile gamers with its enhanced graphics. It has bagged over 100 million downloads and a favorable rating of 4.2/5 on the Google Play Store. Hence, as a token of appreciation and to retain the user base, the developers have introduced a rewards redemption program that lets individuals amass multiple in-game items for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX allows players to unlock gaming accessories using diamonds—the in-game currency that is obtainable by shelling out a sizable sum of real money. While investing resources isn't everyone's first preference, creators have introduced an alternative reward collection strategy, allowing gamers to earn multiple rewards. New redeemable codes are released daily for players to keep them engaged in the game.

Each code can be redeemed once per gamer

When redeeming Free Fire MAX codes, keep these pointers in mind. Players can only use the official login credentials on the rewards redemption webpage to redeem the codes. The use of guest IDs is restricted. Only gamers on Indian servers can redeem the alphanumeric codes. The codes can only be used once per gamer and must be claimed within a limited timeframe.

Check out the codes for June 23

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., June 23, are listed here. Use them to access in-game items, including premium bundles, royale vouchers, weapon crates, pets, gloo walls, diamonds, skins, and more. FFCMCPSJ99S3, XZJZE25WEFJJ, V427K98RUCHZ, MCPW2D1U3XA3 FFAC2YXE6RF2, FAGTFQRDE1XCF, FFCMCPSBN9CU, BR43FMAPYEZZ NPYFATT3HGSQ, FFCMCPSGC9XZ, MCPW2D2WKWF2, ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Here's how to redeem codes

Visit the official rewards redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Apple, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and sign in to your account. In the text box, enter a redeemable code, click on "Confirm," and press "Ok" to continue. Each successful redemption lets you collect a reward from the game's mail/notification section within 24 hours.

