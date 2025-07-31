Ex-Tamil Nadu CM OPS exits NDA after meeting MK Stalin

In a major political shift in Tamil Nadu , expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has announced his exit from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The announcement came just hours after he met Chief Minister MK Stalin during a routine morning walk. The decision was confirmed by Panruti S Ramachandran, a former minister and close aide of Panneerselvam. "Hereafter the Committee will not be a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," Panneerselvam simply said.

Meeting snub Panneerselvam sought appointment with Modi, denied meeting Before announcing his exit, Panneerselvam had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu. He had sought an appointment with the PM, calling it his "singular honor" to meet him. However, he was denied a meeting. This perceived snub led him to publicly criticize the Union Government over delays in releasing Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds.

Political speculation No alliance with any party at present Panneerselvam said Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary said that ₹2,151 crore under the program has been put on hold over non-compliance with the three-language policy. Now that Panneerselvam has exited the NDA, he will soon embark on a state-wide tour ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He said, "At present, there is no alliance with any party. In the future, we will take a call on alliance closer to the elections."