Annamalai University professor arrested for sexually assaulting, blackmailing former student
What's the story
An assistant professor at Annamalai University, Annamalai J Raja, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a former student and blackmailing her with a private video.
The accused, 55, is a resident of Saratharam Nagar in Vibhishanapuram, Chidambaram.
The victim, who hails from Namakkal district and was a postgraduate student at the university during 2018-2019, had filed a complaint with Cuddalore district Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar.
Assault details
Victim's allegations against professor
The victim alleged that Raja sexually assaulted her at his home and continued to do so over two years.
She said she first complained to college authorities before approaching the police.
The victim said she decided to file a complaint after Raja contacted her, threatening to leak private videos if she didn't cooperate.
Legal proceedings
Police investigation and charges filed
The police have registered a case against Raja under IPC sections 376(2)(n), 506(1), and 417, along with section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
The police have also sent Raja's mobile phone for forensic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.
The accused has been remanded in custody, and further investigations are underway.