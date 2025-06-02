What's the story

An assistant professor at Annamalai University, Annamalai J Raja, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a former student and blackmailing her with a private video.

The accused, 55, is a resident of Saratharam Nagar in Vibhishanapuram, Chidambaram.

The victim, who hails from Namakkal district and was a postgraduate student at the university during 2018-2019, had filed a complaint with Cuddalore district Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar.