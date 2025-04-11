Who's Nainar Nagendran, replacing Annamalai as Tamil Nadu BJP chief
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Nainar Nagendran as its new president following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chennai on Friday.
Confirming the news, Shah also hailed the outgoing chief, saying, "Annamalai's contribution has been unprecedented, and the BJP will leverage his organizational skills in the party's national framework."
Nagendran filed his nomination for the president of the saffron party's unit in Tamil Nadu on Friday.
He was the only candidate.
Transition
Annamalai steps down, Nagendran to file nomination
Annamalai pulled out of the race last week, stating he is "not in the contest for the new state chief" and will continue his service as "an ordinary cadre."
Nagendran, currently the state's BJP vice president, has an AIADMK past.
He joined the BJP in 2017 after quitting AIADMK after Jayalalithaa's death. He contested from the Tirunelveli Assembly seat in 2021 on a BJP-AIADMK alliance ticket, won, and was made legislative party leader.
Profile
Nainar Nagendran: A brief political history
According to the Indian Express, his Mukkulathor (Maravar) caste identity and acceptance by the AIADMK leadership made him a strong contender for party president.
Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, and former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan were among those who recommended his name.
Nagendran served as Tamil Nadu's transport minister from May 19, 2001 till May 12, 2006. He has been the BJP's vice president in Tamil Nadu since July 3, 2020.
Requirements
BJP's criteria for state president in Tamil Nadu
Ahead of the big announcement, the BJP formally announced internal polls in Tamil Nadu on Thursday.
As per the directive, candidates for state president should have served a minimum of 10 years as primary members of BJP, participated in three party organizational polls, and be recommended in writing by 10 elected members of the state general council.
These are part of the party's rules for choosing its new leadership.