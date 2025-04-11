What's the story

The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Nainar Nagendran as its new president following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chennai on Friday.

Confirming the news, Shah also hailed the outgoing chief, saying, "Annamalai's contribution has been unprecedented, and the BJP will leverage his organizational skills in the party's national framework."

Nagendran filed his nomination for the president of the saffron party's unit in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

He was the only candidate.