Congress workers clash with Bihar police; Kanhaiya Kumar, others detained
What's the story
In a major flashpoint of tensions in Bihar, police clashed with Congress workers during its Palayan Roko, Naukri Do padyatra led by Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday.
The protest was against unemployment and water scarcity in the state.
However, as the protesters tried to march toward the chief minister's residence, security forces intervened, using water cannons and lathi charge to disperse them.
As the crowd got out of control, Kumar and a few others were detained by the police.
Government criticism
Kanhaiya Kumar criticizes government response
As he was being escorted away in a police vehicle, Kumar slammed the state government's heavy-handedness.
"We are not demanding lathicharge or water cannons. We want water to come through our taps."
"We don't want water to be sprayed on us but want that Bihar's Nal Jal Yojana to work properly and people get water in their homes. When the government doesn't provide water in taps then it uses water cannon on students and youths," he said.
Twitter Post
Visuals from protest site
VIDEO | Patna: Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar detained during 'Palayan Roko-Naukri Do Yatra'. Here's what he said:— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 11, 2025
"We are not demanding lathicharge, water cannon. We want water to come into our taps. We don't want water to be sprayed on us but want that Bihar's 'Nal Jal Yojana'… pic.twitter.com/ckfGD4G6zz
Ongoing struggle
'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' padyatra to continue
Kumar said the Palayan Roko, Naukri Do padyatra had successfully brought the issue of migration and unemployment to the center stage of Bihar's politics.
He assured the yatra would not be called off till concrete steps are taken.
He also defended the Congress party in response to criticisms directed at it.
He said it cannot be blamed since it isn't in power. He instead blamed CM Nitish Kumar who has been ruling Bihar for the last 20 years