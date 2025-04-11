What's the story

In a major flashpoint of tensions in Bihar, police clashed with Congress workers during its Palayan Roko, Naukri Do padyatra led by Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday.

The protest was against unemployment and water scarcity in the state.

However, as the protesters tried to march toward the chief minister's residence, security forces intervened, using water cannons and lathi charge to disperse them.

As the crowd got out of control, Kumar and a few others were detained by the police.