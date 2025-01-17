What's the story

Dense fog conditions in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) have crippled air travel again, with over 100 flights delayed and 10 canceled on Friday due to zero or low visibility.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported zero visibility at several airports, including Delhi's Palam Airport and Punjab's Amritsar Airport.

Other affected airports include those in Varanasi, Agra, and Lucknow.

At Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, visibility was recorded as low as 50 meters at 7:30am on Friday.