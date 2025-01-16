What's the story

Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor ended his hunger strike on Thursday after 14 days.

He had been on a fast since January 2 to protest against alleged irregularities in a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held last month.

Earlier this week, Kishor had claimed that Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan assured him of taking steps to resolve the BPSC examination issue.