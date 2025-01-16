BPSC exam row: Prashant Kishor ends hunger strike
What's the story
Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishor ended his hunger strike on Thursday after 14 days.
He had been on a fast since January 2 to protest against alleged irregularities in a Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held last month.
Earlier this week, Kishor had claimed that Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan assured him of taking steps to resolve the BPSC examination issue.
Health concerns
Kishor's hospitalization and release amid protest
Kishor, 47, was admitted to a private hospital last week after his arrest for holding a prohibited dharna in the city.
He was granted bail hours after his arrest and was kept in the ICU for a day before being shifted to a general ward.
He was discharged on January 11 as his health improved.
Exam dispute
BPSC exam controversy and public response
Protests have been underway in Patna by several aspirants demanding new exams for all five lakh candidates who appeared at over 900 centers across the state to ensure fairness.
The controversy revolves around the 70th Combined Competitive Examination held on December 13, which was marred by allegations of a question paper leak.
The BPSC has refuted these allegations but directed a fresh test for over 12,000 candidates.