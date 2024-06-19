In brief Simplifying... In brief During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi, several airports received hoax bomb threats via email, causing delays and panic.

The online group "KNR" is suspected to be behind these threats, having previously sent similar hoax emails to schools in Delhi.

The aviation regulator is now considering a flying ban for such hoax callers.

BCAS proposes strict action against hoax callers

Aviation regulator considers flying ban for hoax callers

By Chanshimla Varah 05:20 pm Jun 19, 202405:20 pm

What's the story The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is planning to propose a stringent action against hoax callers, potentially including a five-year ban from flying on any airline. This move comes in the wake of a series of bomb threat emails received by 41 airports on Tuesday across India, including Varanasi, Chennai, Patna, Coimbatore, and Jaipur. The threats forced authorities to implement contingency measures and conduct extensive anti-sabotage checks that lasted several hours.

Hoax impact

Hoax threats disrupt airport operations nationwide

Each of the threatening emails, received at approximately 12:40pm, was later confirmed to be a hoax. The threats coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, where the city's airport also received a threat. Sources revealed to news agency PTI that an online group "KNR" is suspected to be behind these hoax threat emails. This group had reportedly sent similar emails to several schools in the Delhi-National Capital Region on May 1.

Suspected perpetrators

Online group 'KNR' suspected behind hoax threats

The emails sent to the airports carried an almost identical message: "Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die." At Chennai airport, a Dubai-bound flight carrying 286 passengers was delayed due to the hoax threat. Before the threats on Tuesday, the Delhi airport got an email at 9.30am on Monday warning of a bomb threat on a Dubai-bound flight, but no suspicious items were found during inspections