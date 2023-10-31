Stewart Copeland-Ricky Kej reunite for Dubai's COP28 climate change concert

1/3

Entertainment 2 min read

Stewart Copeland-Ricky Kej reunite for Dubai's COP28 climate change concert

By Aikantik Bag 05:50 pm Oct 31, 202305:50 pm

Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej to perform as Police Deranged for Orchestra

Every time Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej have collaborated, the world has been bestowed with some impeccable musical gems. Now, Copeland, the drummer of The Police is set to reunite with Kej for the Resonance Climate Concert in Dubai, coinciding with the COP28 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Hosted by the Aquarium of the Bay, the concert will be held at Dubai Opera on December 6, whereas the conference will take place from November 30 to December 12.

2/3

Firdaus Orchestra to feature in the duo's performance

Performing as Police Deranged for Orchestra, Copeland and Kej will be joined by the all-female Firdaus Orchestra from Dubai, under the direction of resident conductor Monica Woodman. Juju Anuradha is also set to perform the Climate Theme Song, composed by Kej. The concert's primary goal is to raise awareness about climate change and ocean conservation while the Aquarium of the Bay undergoes a $260M transformation into a living museum focused on climate resilience and ocean conservation.

3/3

Copeland and Kej's enthusiasm regarding the upcoming concert

Copeland shared his enthusiasm for the cause, saying, "I grew up in Berkeley - the Bay Ecotarium is in my backyard. Let's save the Bay...and the rest of the world while we are at it." Kej chimed in, "All of us are transient guardians of this Blue Marble we call home - join us in chorus in resonance to restore our beautiful planet." The duo worked together on the Grammy-winning projects Divine Tides and Police - Beyond Borders.