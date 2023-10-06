Girl's Day Sojin announces wedding to actor Lee Dong-ha

By Aikantik Bag 04:37 pm Oct 06, 202304:37 pm

The new couple in Tinseltown is set to tie the knot in November

There's a new wedding on the block! Girl's Day member Sojin and actor Lee Dong-ha have announced their plans to tie the knot in November. The couple's agencies, Noon Company and 51K, confirmed the news in a joint statement, sharing their happiness for the duo who have built a strong relationship based on trust. The wedding ceremony will be an intimate event, attended by close family and friends.

Sojin shared a heartfelt message with fans

Following the announcement, Sojin took to Instagram to share her excitement with fans. In her post, she expressed her love for Lee and gratitude for the support she has received from her followers. She also promised to continue working on great projects. She wrote, "This coming November. I promised to spend the rest of my life with the person I love most on earth, who asks me to move. Yes. I was a pre-wedding bride (sic)."

Love brewed on the sets of 'The Grotesque Mansion'

Sojin and Lee first met while working together on the film The Grotesque Mansion in 2021. Since then, their relationship has grown into a deep bond that led them to their decision to marry. Both have enjoyed successful careers in the entertainment industry, with Sojin being a member of K-pop group Girl's Day since 2010 and Lee making his debut in the musical Grease in 2008.

