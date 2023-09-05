SM Entertainment artists to join Weverse; launch date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023 | 05:30 pm 1 min read

New artists to join Weverse

Weverse, a global platform for artists and fans to communicate, has announced that 13 SM Entertainment artists will join the platform, including Kangta, BoA, TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT 127, NCT Dream, WayV, aespa, and RIIZE. The official fan community for SM artists is set to open on September 12 at 2:00pm KST (10:30am IST) offering fans a more interactive experience.

'Weverse will further accelerate its global expansion'

Choi Joon-won, the CEO of Weverse Company, expressed his excitement for the addition of SM artists and their fans to the platform. He stated, "We hope fans will enjoy a more expanded fan experience through Weverse. With the addition of SM artists, Weverse, which is growing rapidly exceeding 100 million downloads and 10 million MAU (monthly active users), will further accelerate its global expansion."

