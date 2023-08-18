Selena Gomez's top songs to listen to on loop

Selena Gomez's top songs to listen to on loop

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 18, 2023

From infectious pop anthems to soulful ballads, American singer Selena Gomez's music resonates with the young audience because of its relatable lyrics and catchy music. Her career began as an actor in 2002 and she gained global recognition with the Disney television series Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012). Meanwhile, she has been giving back-to-back US Billboard hits, too. We list some.

'Love You Like a Love Song'

Love You Like a Love Song is a song from Gomez's third-recorded studio album When the Sun Goes Down in 2011. Written by Antonina Armato and Tim James under the stage name Rock Mafia, the song became the band's highest-performing single in the US to date. "It's one of those songs that you can't get out of your head," described Gomez.

'Come & Get It'

Stars Dance, her debut solo album, peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 in 2013, and the album's lead track, Come & Get It, peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The lyrics of the song talk about the lead's desire to reignite a past romance, saying she is ready to "come and get it" when he is.

'Same Old Love'

Same Old Love was one of the songs that made it among the US top-10 entries. The song is a part of her 2015 album Revive which debuted at No. 1 in the US. The song narrates the struggle of breaking free from a toxic relationship. The relatable theme and lyrics made it an anthem of self-discovery and empowerment.

'Good For You'

Written by Gomez, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, A$AP Rocky, and Hector Delgado, Good For You is from her 2015 studio album Revival. The song showcases her process of self-realization, her confidence as a young woman, and her feelings of vulnerability. The principal themes, dealing with charming her lover and being the ideal complement for him, are intensity, psychodrama, self-confidence, and women empowerment.

'Lose You to Love Me'

The pop ballad Lose You to Love Me with empowering lyrics about self-discovery is from her 2020 studio album Rare. The song marked her first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. The self-love anthem, about finding one's true self while going through the challenging process of losing a lover, was praised by music critics mainly for its lyrics.

