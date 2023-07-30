Sonu Nigam's birthday: Exploring artist's multifaceted versatility across genres

July 30, 2023

Happy birthday to singer Sonu Nigam!

If you ever wonder what god would possibly sound like, ask Alexa to play any Sonu Nigam song for you! The artist par excellence has reportedly been singing since he was four, with his mellifluous voice working its magic in multiple languages: Hindi, Kannada, and Bangla, among others. On his 50th birthday, let's look at how Nigam's versatility has hit the right chords, literally!

Weaved magic time and again with romantic songs

With Gulzar's immortal lyrics dipped in Nigam's ethereal voice and set to the tune by AR Rahman, what could have gone wrong with Saathiya? What's particularly distinctive is how he not only sings but also enunciates each word, taking you on a different journey altogether. Main Agar Kahoon, Suraj Hua Maddham, and Mere Haath Main are further testimonies to how he gets romance right.

In mood for something fun? Nigam has a song

What Nigam achieved with the title track of Tees Maar Khan is not only a rare and remarkable accomplishment but also a feat very few artists can come close to. He sang this unforgettable Shirish Kunder composition in 54 voices! He also has several other peppy numbers to his credit, such as Chiggy Wiggy, Ishq Kamina, Main Badhiya, Zoobi Doobi, and UP Wala Thumka.

Angst, exasperation, anger: He can pull that off, too

Notice how irritable, incensed, and vexed Nigam sounds in Ek Bewafaa Hai? In the song, the character comes from a place of heartbreak and vengeance, and Nigam does what a deft playback singer's supposed to—channel that rage in this classic Nadeem-Shravan composition. Achha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka from Bewafa Sanam and Yeh Dil Deewana from Pardes also belong to the same category.

Evening branded by melancholia? He's got you covered

The mark of a god-gifted artist is when their voice can not only make you hum along but also make you feel the lyrics viscerally, and this is exactly what the living legend does with his heartbreak songs. Melancholy and despondency drip from fan-favorite tracks such as Sau Dard, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Do Pal, Tanhayee, and Sapna Jahan, among others.

Roundup: Songs across genres that turned into cult classics

It is difficult only to name selected songs by the veteran. Still, some of Nigam's immortal numbers that have been recorded in golden letters in the annals of Indian music history are Kal Ho Naa Ho title track, Sandese Aate Hain, Deewana Tera, Inn Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein, Shukran Allah, Pal Pal Har Pal, Piyu Bole, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among numerous others.

