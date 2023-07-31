Love is in the air: Leigh-Anne Pinnock-Andre Gray's relationship timeline

Written by Isha Sharma July 31, 2023

English singer-songwriter Leigh-Anne Pinnock got married to the love of her life and professional Jamaican footballer Andre Gray on June 3 this year at a beach wedding. She has finally uploaded the pictures of the magical ceremony on Instagram, sharing 10 photos from the preparations to the after-wedding kiss. How did the two meet and how did stars weave magic? Let's take a look.

They have been together since 2016

Per reports, the duo met in mid-2016. Cupid struck and they started seeing each other a few months after that. She made their relationship public on Instagram at the end of January 2017 after posting a picture with him with the caption, "Gonna miss this one [heartbreak emoji]." The couple was seen hugging each other in the photo. They have been tight ever since.

The lovebirds were clicked together enjoying several outings

After making everything Instagram official, the two were captured together by the paparazzi on several occasions. For instance, Gray surprised his partner on a tour in March 2017, and in June 2017, they repeatedly took their first vacation together. London Fashion Week (September 2017), Christmas celebration (December 2017), and New Year celebration (January 2018) were some other events they enjoyed together.

Moved in together in 2018, got engaged in May 2020

Taking their partnership to the next level, the couple then moved in together in the winter of 2018. March 2019 brought with it an unprecedented gift for their shippers when Gray was featured in a music video with Pinnock for Little Mix's (her group) song Think About Us. Cut to May 2020, Gray popped the question and Pinnock said yes, thus getting engaged.

They welcomed twins in August 2021

A year later, in May 2021, the singer and the footballer uploaded photos from an incredibly beautiful pregnancy photoshoot and announced they were expecting. In August of the same year, they welcomed twins into this world, though they have kept their names and genders under wraps and are understandably private about the kids. The duo then got married in Jamaica in June 2023.

Careers: Take a quick look at their professions

Pinnock is known for being an advocate of racial equality, and for her efforts, she has been honored with a National Diversity and Visionary Honour Award. She has released at least six studio albums and penned lyrics for over 50 songs. Gray, on the other hand, was born in England and plays as a striker for Super League Greece club Aris FC.

