What happened to Young Capone? Missing rapper dies at 35

Written by Isha Sharma August 18, 2023 | 11:48 am 2 min read

Rapper Young Capone has passed away at 35

American rapper Young Capone (real name: Rodriguez Smith), also known as Dopeboy Ra and RaRa, has passed away after he was reported missing in July. Per reports, he was last spotted in Chicago. He was 35 and the news of his death was announced on Instagram by his publicist Aleesha Carter. The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Here's what Carter's post said

His publicist Carter took to Instagram on Tuesday and wrote, "This is with a heavy heavy heart that I'm even posting this. We made magic when we strategically put out projects, always. Young Capone aka Dopeboy Ra aka Rara was one of my first Hip Hop/Rap clients, and I can't believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing!"

His dead body was reportedly found in a Chicago park

Per Meaww, Chicago Police found the Atlanta-based rapper's body in Marquette Park, the largest park in Southwest Chicago, and are probing the circumstances that led to his death. Earlier, when he had mysteriously gone missing, speculations arose about his mental health and law enforcement agencies had requested his friends and the general public to come forward in case they knew anything about Capone.

Tributes started pouring in from his fans and colleagues

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of the talented musician at such a young age. Rapper Jermaine Dupri, who was a close associate of Capone, uploaded the latter's old photo smoking in a car and captioned it with dove images. The Grand Hustle Music Group also condoled his death on Instagram, adding that he'll be missed for his "remarkable presence and effortless talent."

Take a quick look at his career, top songs

Per PEOPLE, the rapper shot to fame in the mid-2000s through his work in hip-hop. His popularity grew after he worked with well-known veterans of the industry such as Dupri and Daz Dillinger and earned a record deal with So So Def—Dupri's label. I'm Hot, What It Iz, Don't Know About That, and Lights, Camera, Action are some of his famous tracks.

