K-pop: NCT announces full-group concert; ticketing details are out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 28, 2023 | 04:17 pm 1 min read

'NCT Nation: To The World' details are out

K-pop as a genre is in a global domination mode and they are doing it just right! NCT is one of the most followed boy bands and now their agency SM Entertainment announced a full-group concert titled NCT Nation: To The World. The concert is set to take place at the Incheon Munhak Stadium on August 26. The ticketing details are also out.

Advance ticketing details are here

The agency revealed that the pre-sales for fan clubs will commence on August 4 at 8:00pm KST and for the general public, it will open on August 7, 8:00pm KST. The concert will also be streamed live via Naver's Beyond Live. The concert is slated to start at 6:00pm KST. Fans are super excited and are looking forward to this concert.

