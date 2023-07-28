BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' crosses 200M streams on Spotify; creates record

Written by Aikantik Bag July 28, 2023 | 04:56 pm 1 min read

BTS's Jungkook made his solo debut with Seven and it was nothing short of a bang! The debut single is raking in huge records in the streaming world. From topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart to surpassing 200M streams in just 14 days, fans are hooked on the newly released track. Recently, the super-catchy track broke another Spotify record.

The track emerged to become the fastest song by a male act and K-act in Spotify history to surpass the coveted 200M streams. Jungkook achieved this feat in 14 days. The track features Latto and has a typical flavor of UK garage genre. It is complemented by some warm acoustic guitar. The lyrics are peppy and speak about spending a week with one's partner.

