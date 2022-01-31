Entertainment

#PodcastRow: Joe Rogan apologizes, Spotify brings in 'COVID-19 advisory' policy

Joe Rogan has finally apologized for his Spotify podcast

Troubles for Joe Rogan and Spotify are yet to be over. Ever since Rogan's uber-popular podcast on the platform was accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines, both the company and the stand-up comic have faced backlash. Now, Rogan has apologized and the platform has brought in new rules under which programs about the pandemic will carry a "COVID-19 advisory." Here's a roundup.

Context Why does the story matter?

The problem is with Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

In some of the episodes, several false, scientifically inaccurate claims about the COVID-19 pandemic were reportedly made.

The dissemination of misinformation was condemned by a group of 250 scientists, doctors, nurses, and educators who wrote an open letter to Spotify.

Moreover, musician Neil Young recently severed ties with Spotify over its support of Rogan.

Recent Rogan said he wanted to invite people with differing opinion

While both Rogan and Spotify were facing flak for a while now, the fire was re-energized by Young's public lashing out. The podcaster posted a nearly-10-minute-long video on Instagram Monday. There, he addressed the episodes that have sparked the debate. He said he invited them as he wanted to hear the opinions of medical professionals who had a different viewpoint than the "mainstream narrative."

Twitter Post Listen to Rogan's response to the controversy here

JUST IN: Joe Rogan addresses Spotify controversy pic.twitter.com/3BX9kyQkzX — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2022

Quote 'If I pissed you off, I'm sorry,' noted Rogan

He addressed being accused of spreading "dangerous misinformation." "The problem I have with the term dangerous misinformation is...many of the things we thought of as misinformation just a short while ago are now accepted as fact," he said. Still, down the road, Rogan apologized. "If I pissed you off, I'm sorry." Thanking Spotify for support, he even apologized for the flak it was facing.

Policy change Now every COVID-19 podcast will come with advisory, announced Spotify

Moving on, Rogan promised, "to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people's perspectives so we can maybe find a better point of view." He also suggested the audio streaming platform give warnings on podcast episodes that say people should not be making medical decisions based on them. Coincidentally, Spotify did announce they'll be adding an advisory on any podcast that addresses COVID-19.

Do you know? Decisions come after Spotify lost $2bn, #GoodbyeSpotify trended on Twitter

Notably, both the apology and policy change came after some heavy damage to the firm. The Swedish company's market capitalization fell about $2.1 billion in just three days after Young pulled his music. Moreover, phrases like "Goodbye Spotify" have been trending on Twitter relentlessly.