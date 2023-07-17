MAMAMOO's Hwasa reacts to alleged indecency complaint, with style

Written by Aikantik Bag July 17, 2023 | 04:49 pm 1 min read

Hwasa had this to say about alleged indecency

K-pop stars enjoy a huge fan following globally and the fans monitor every activity of their favorite stars. MAMAMOO's Hwasa was in a soup after a student-parent organization complained about alleged indecency on tvN's Dancing Queens on the Road, where she performed at a university festival. The pop star reacted to the same in her sassy style during a recent fan interaction.

Hwasa was more worried about this happening

Hwasa addressed the incident and jokingly said, "I was so much more worried about hitting a high note since I have a sore throat than getting sued." She received huge support from the crowd during the interaction. In general, she has received widespread support on social media after the complaint was lodged. Several fans pointed out the sexism meted out against female stars.

